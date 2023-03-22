Listen to the audio version of the article

The Fed raises interest rates by 0.25%. The cost of credit in open market operations will thus be kept in the corridor between 4.75% and 5%, from 4.50-4.75%. With this tightening, the American central bank confirms its determination in the fight against inflation. even if the press release issued at the end of the meeting signals some signs of prudence, probably in a risk management key.

In January, the Fed explained that further hikes “will be” appropriate. Now, in March, he merely says that “they may be appropriate”. If the diagnosis of the economy does not change significantly – inflation has fallen, but remains “high” – an important passage is added: “Recent developments – and the reference is to the difficulties of some credit institutions – will probably result in more restrictive credit conditions for households and businesses and will weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation», however to an «uncertain» extent. Jerome Powell explained at the press conference, these more restrictive credit conditions correspond in effect to further rate hikes, so to speak, “decided” by the market.

Economic projections indicate decidedly less brilliant economic activity than in December: +0.4% GDP this year (from 0.5%), +1.2% next year (from 1.6% ) while for 2025 they have been revised to 1.9% from 1.8%. Unemployment estimates remain substantially stable at around 4.5-4.6% for the entire three-year period. Inflation could be higher than expected this year, but still down to 3.3% (from 3.1%) while it was confirmed, in forecasts, at 2.5% for 2024 and 2.1% % for 2025.

A new phase therefore seems to be opening which the Fed – Powell was very clear from this point of view – connects, and only in part, to the macroeconomic effects of credit tensions and nothing else. The US banking system is judged, already in the press release, to be “healthy” e. at the press conference, also “resilient”, “strong”, “well capitalized”. The Fed is also ready to use all its tools to solve any problems – especially in terms of regulation and supervision – and, at the same time, it is “committed to learning the lessons of these episodes”.

The two objectives, price stability and financial stability remain separate. It is the possible credit restrictions, and their “similarity” to a rate hike, that affect monetary policy and its future developments. The press release then added a new passage, absent in the past: “The (monetary policy, ed) committee will closely observe the incoming information and will evaluate its implications for monetary policy”. Is it a more dovish, less hawkish Fed? Strictly speaking, no: it is more likely the confirmation of the new phase in which the emphasis will shift to the duration of the squeeze, with greater attention, however, to risk management considerations and an eye to the markets and their reactions.