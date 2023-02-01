Listen to the audio version of the article

A slower pace, towards the target of 5% and beyond. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Federal Reserve body responsible for US monetary policy, announced an interest rate hike of 25 basis points to 4.50%-4.75%, the highest level high since 2007; the increase is in line with analysts’ expectations. The reduction of the Central Bank’s balance sheet will also continue.

This is the eighth consecutive rate hike. In December, the Fed had raised rates by 50 basis points; in the four previous meetings, between June and November, it had always raised them by 75 basis points. Interest rates had been lowered to 0-0.25% in March 2020, to counter the negative effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the US economy, and then progressively raised in 2022, to counter inflation.

The communiqué with which the Federal Reserve announced its move in February presents several novelties with respect to the formulation of December, even if the Fed continues to indicate that «further increases» in official rates «will be appropriate to obtain a monetary policy stance that is restrictive enough.

“There is still work to be done,” said chairman Jerome Powell at the start of the press conference and then added: “It will take time for the effects of monetary tightening to be felt, especially on inflation.” He then referred to “a couple of other hikes” before being able to reach a sufficiently restrictive level, even if in March the new projections will give an updated picture of the situation and the intentions of the governors. “We spent a lot of time discussing the future path of rates.” However, the decision to raise rates was unanimous.

However, the emphasis shifts from the “rhythm” of the tightening – which has in fact slowed down – to the “extension” of future increases: what matters, in this phase, is the point of arrival – in December the 5-5 was suggested .25% – and the duration of the monetary tightening phase.