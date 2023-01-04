Home World Fed: More interest rate hikes needed, no cuts in 2023
More interest rate hikes will be needed “for some time” and there is no intention of cutting them during 2023. This is what emerges from the minutes relating to the December 13-14 meeting of the FOMC, the Federal Reserve body responsible for US monetary policy. Participants said tightening policy will need to be maintained until data shows inflation falling towards the 2% target, so it will “probably take some time”. Many attendees were cautious and warned of the dangers of easing the restrictive policy prematurely.

At that meeting, the FOMC announced a 50 basis point hike in interest rates to 4.25%-4.5%, the highest level since 2007, following four consecutive 75 basis point hikes. It was the seventh consecutive rate hike, for the most aggressive campaign since the 1980s. In March, the US central bank announced the first interest rate hike (by 25 basis points) since December 2018. The minutes show that the economic forecasts are not as weak as at the previous meeting in November.

