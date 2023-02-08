Finance by Flavia Carletti and Stefania Arcudi The intervention of the president of the Fed, after the surprising data on the US labor market. In Europe, data on German industrial production was recorded in December, which decreased by 3.1% compared to the previous month, worse than analysts’ estimates

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The wait for Fed chairman Jerome Powell kept investors in suspense, who preferred caution. At a time when the American labor market is still very strong (517,000 jobs were created in January, against expectations for 187,000), there are fears that the American Central Bank may choose the path of further aggressiveness and raise the interest rates well above 5% and that it can keep them at those levels longer than expected. So the European indices closed a nervous day not far from parity: Milan +0.36%, still the best and above 27,000 points, Paris -0.07% and Frankfurt -0.16%, Amsterdam +0.09% and London +0 .36 percent. Piazza Affari was supported in particular by the banks and the oil companies with the rebound in crude oil.

Powell: “I expect a significant drop in inflation in 2023”

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he expected a significant drop in inflation in 2023 although he added that it would take 2024 to return to a consumer price index near 2 percent. The number one of the US central bank began speaking at 18.40 Italian time, after the closure of the European markets and spoke of the hot topics of the moment. On the rates front, Powell said the current pace of hikes is appropriate, specifying that additional rate hikes will be needed if US economic data continues to be stronger than expected.

Wall Street positive after Powell’s words

First volatile session for Wall Street then with a positive closure after the words of the president of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, at the Economic Club of Washington, who spoke of falling inflation in 2023 and at the same time of possible further rate hikes. Currently, US rates are at 4.5%-4.75%, the highest level since 2007; according to the median value of the forecasts of the members of the FOMC, the monetary policy arm of the Fed, the peak in interest rates is expected at 5.1 per cent.

At the end of the session, the Dow Jones recorded an increase of 0.78%, the Nasdaq closed at +1.90%, while the S&P 500 recorded a +1.29%.

Piazza Affari supported by banks and oil stocks

Banks (Bper +1.65%, Banco Bpm +1.9% awaiting accounts) and oil companies (Saipem +5.19%, Eni +1.53%) in particular contributed to supporting the Ftse Mib crude oil rebound. Telecom still brilliant (+2.26%) thanks to the “buy” recommendation from Equita which shows confidence in the success of the corporate reorganization project with the offers on the incoming network. At the end of the main segment, Amplifon closed (-2.46%) which had initially benefited from the guidance provided by the Danish competitor Demant (+3.6% in Copenhagen), which announced that it expected organic growth this year between 3% and 7% and reported operating profits for the second half of 2022 above expectations. Terna (+1.28%), Snam (+0.86%) and Italgas (+1.26%) were positive right from the start thanks to the upgrade on the Italian gas and electricity network companies arrived from Rbc.

Spread up to 188 points, yield at 4.18%

Closing up for the spread between BTp and Bund on the Mts secondary market of European government bonds. At the end of trading, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP (Isin IT0005518128) and the German equivalent maturity marked a last position at 188 basis points from the 186 points of yesterday’s closing. The yield on the 10-year benchmark BTP rose to 4.18% from 4.13% on the previous day’s closing.

The dollar strengthens, the yen recovers

On the foreign exchange market, the exchange rate between the euro and the dollar was confirmed at its lowest level for a month just below 1.07, affected by the expectation of new monetary tightening by the Fed: 1.069 the cross from 1.0729 at the start and 1.0737 Yesterday. Euro/yen at 140.33 (from 142.5), dollar/yen at 131.152 (from 132.7).

Oil up, gas down

For the second session in a row, crude runs on the prospect of a recovery in demand in China and fears of possible supply problems due to the closure of a large export terminal after the earthquake in Turkey (the March WTI rose by 3, 6% to $76.79 a barrel and Brent April 2.94% to $83.35). Natural gas prices down: in the final minutes of trading, March contracts in Amsterdam fell by 6.2% to 54.5 euros per megawatt hour.

Stephanie Arcudi Radiocor editor

Flavia Carletti Radiocor editor

