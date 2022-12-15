Listen to the audio version of the article

The Federal Reserve tempers its anti-inflation crusade, triggering a 50 basis point hike in US interbank interest rates to 4.25%-4.50% after four 75 basis point tightening. But he does let it be known that he intends to proceed next year with further, repeated interventions which could bring the cost of money over 5%, a higher threshold than hitherto foreseen.

The new forecast promises to extend what is already the fastest cycle of tightening by the US central bank in decades, now in the seventh consecutive tightening since March when rates were close to zero. The maneuver will continue even if it will be accompanied by a significant weakening of the economy, with growth expected by the Fed to be almost zero next year, with various exponents also alluding to a recession.

The Central Bank, in pushing the cost of money to its 15-year high since 2007 on the occasion of its last summit in 2022, underlined in the press release that it anticipates that «further increases in the target (rates, ed.) are appropriate to reach a sufficiently restrictive monetary policy position for the purpose of a return of inflation to 2% over time». The Fed added that it remains “strongly committed” to such an outcome.

The Fed has not chosen not to explicitly mention recent advances in the fight against inflation in its statement. The price increases offered the clearest signs of a possible return in November, when consumer prices in the United States marched at an annual rate of 7.1%, the lowest since last December. In the press conference following the decision, chairman Jerome Powell nonetheless stated that more evidence is needed “to have confidence that inflation is on the right path” and that “we still have work to do”, with the cost of living still marching “well beyond the target of 2%». Powell has promised that the Fed will proceed with its actions “until mission accomplished”. Photographing the country’s conditions, he mentioned that the economy “has slowed down significantly from last year’s rapid pace”, that real estate “has slowed down”, that higher rates “weigh on business investments”; but he asserted that the labor market, in particular, “remains unbalanced, very strong and under pressure”, a factor considered inflationary.

The Fed appears busy calibrating a difficult message. On the one hand, it would like to avoid, if possible, going too far in stifling economic growth, triggering recessions; on the other, however, it wants to avoid reining in the restrictive maneuver too quickly, a gesture that would risk its own anti-inflation credibility already shaken by previous underestimations of the price race. Critics have repeatedly accused the Fed under Powell of inadequate, unclear, or forward-looking strategy. Yesterday, the Fed chairman seemed primarily concerned about reaffirming his anti-inflation credentials, perhaps also stimulated by market expectations that speculated that Fed turning points were approaching, towards an end to the tightening and future easing of monetary policy. Powell in the recent past had swung between promises of a constant commitment to repel what he defined as today’s main enemy, the high cost of living, and indications of being ready to slow down the maneuver underway, leaving open questions about the Central Bank’s path.