A more gradual but longer squeeze. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Federal Reserve body responsible for US monetary policy, announced an interest rate hike of 50 basis points to 4.25-4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. This is the seventh consecutive rate hike. Prior to this year, the Fed had never raised rates at the end of a meeting by more than 25 basis points in 22 years. In 2022, it did it five times, with four increases of 75 basis points and this one, in fact, of 50 points, which marks a slowdown, but prepares the start of a new phase, characterized by a squeeze lasting longer than expected expected so far, and a higher terminal rate.

This is what the “dots” indicate, the forecasts of individual governors on the future trend of interest rates, in line with what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had anticipated. In fact, the median of the projections indicates a rate on Fed funds of 5-5.25% by the end of ’23, therefore 75 basis points higher than the current level, against the 4.5-4.75% indicated in September. At the end of ’24, the median points to 4-4.25%, against the previous 3.75-4% and at the end of ’25 at 3-3.25% from the previous 2.75-3%. The long-term rate, which represents an approximate measure of the neutral rate, remained unchanged at 2.5%. In ’25 rates will still be at a higher level.

Even yesterday, the president reiterated that now “it is much more important to weigh the ultimate level of rates, and then, at a certain point, the question will become how long we will remain with a restrictive stance”. Powell underlined that these indications could also be corrected upwards, during ’23, if necessary: ​​the governors believe that the risks on inflation remain oriented upwards. Monetary policy will continue to be carried out “meeting by meeting”, on the basis of the “total” of available macroeconomic data.

Macroeconomic projections point to slightly higher inflation and markedly slower growth, at least in the short term, compared to September. Prices could rise by 3.1% next year (from 2.8%), by 2.5% in 2024 (from 2.3%), and by 2.1% in 2025 (from 2%): they are estimates justifying a longer squeeze and a higher terminal rate. Recent dips in inflation aren’t conclusive: “Much more evidence will be needed to say with confidence that inflation is on a sustainable downward path,” Powell said at a press conference. Expectations, in any case, are judged to be “anchored” by the Fed.

Growth will be affected by this prolonged squeeze: 0.5% next year, a sharp drop from the 1.2% indicated in September, 1.6% in ’24, from 1.7% and 1.8% ( unchanged) in 2025, a level which coincides with long-term growth, in a sense the implicit objective of monetary policy. The Fed therefore estimates, and hopes, a not too long slowdown of the economy in order to cool down prices and a relatively rapid return to equilibrium. The most pessimistic of the individual governors’ indications, however, do not rule out a recession next year: -0.5% (it was -0.3% in September) the least favorable projection. “I don’t think anyone knows if we’re going to have a recession or not – Powell said, excluding that a soft landing is no longer possible – and, if anyone knows, whether it will be deep or not. It is unknowable.”

In any case, the indications on unemployment changed little: 4.6% in ’23 and ’24, from 4.4% and 4.5% in ’24, from 4.4 per cent. Lower, four percent, the long-term value. «I wish there was a painless way to recover price stability – Powell recalled – but it doesn’t exist. And that’s the best we can do.”