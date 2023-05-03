Home » Fed says the end of rate hikes is near
Fed says the end of rate hikes is near

It’s over? Is about to end? By now the question of analysts and investors is focused on the timing of the conclusion of the tightening of the Federal reserve. Several private economists speak of June, and some do not rule out the possibility that the announcement could already be made at the May meeting. Will it be the right time?

When to stop?

Monetary policy affects with long and variable lags: deciding when to stop is indeed a delicate task. Rates are currently at 4.75-5% and could rise to 5-5.25% in the May meeting and 5.25%-5.75% in the June meeting. At that point the emphasis will definitively shift to the duration of the squeeze. The main point of reference is, of course, inflation expectations.

Stable long-term expectations

MARKET INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

The indications coming from market measures – which the Fed generally doesn’t like much, because they are “altered” by liquidity and risk premia – signal that long-term expectations have stabilised, albeit at a level slightly above the target by the average 2%. The excesses of the recent past are over, the Fed appears credible.

Short-term expectations still high

ONE-YEAR INFLATION EXPECTATIONS

One-year expectations, measured in this by consumer surveys, give a different indication: the University of Michigan index actually interrupted a downward trend in April, climbing back to 4.6%, after falling to 3.6 percent. Real rates are therefore just positive.

Inflation down slightly

Actual inflation – which may affect consumer expectations – is starting to show a decline both in the overall index (the PCE index, preferred by the Fed) and in the core index, but still remains at relatively high levels: 5% and 4.6% respectively.

