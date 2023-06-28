Fed: the 23 largest US banks pass the stress tests, a strong and resilient system

(Epa)

Listen to the audio version of the article

All 23 major American banks have passed the Fed’s stress tests. This was announced by the US central bank by announcing the results of the annual tests. The “promotion” paves the way for announcements for dividends and buyback plans. According to the Fed, banks may navigate a severe recession and tensions on the real estate sector. The scenario in which the banks were tested predicted unemployment at 10%, and a 40% drop in commercial property prices and an appreciation of the dollar against major currencies.

The US banking system remains “strong” and “resilient”, says the Fed announcing the results of the stress tests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

