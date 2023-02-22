Listen to the audio version of the article

A tightening policy by the Federal Reserve will be necessary until inflation is directed towards the 2% target and it will probably “take some time”. This is what emerges from the minutes of the January 31-February 1 meeting of the FOMC, the Federal Reserve body responsible for US monetary policy. The minutes also show that a recession is considered “plausible” in 2023 and that, according to the Fed, inflation is kept high by the reopenings in post-Covid China, a still very strong US labor market and the war in Ukraine.

At that meeting, the FOMC announced – in a unanimous vote – an increase in interest rates by 25 basis points to 4.5%-4.75%, the highest level since 2007, after a rise of 50 points and, before that, four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points. It was the eighth consecutive rate hike in the Fed’s most aggressive campaign since the 1980s. In March 2022, the US Central Bank announced the first interest rate hike (by 25 basis points) since December 2018.