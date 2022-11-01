Listen to the audio version of the article

The Fed is starting a new maxi hike in interest rates in an attempt to stop the inflation rush. Despite the five increases in the cost of money since the beginning of the year, prices have in fact remained at the highest levels for 40 years, forcing the central bank to continue with its tight roadmap of increases. At its next meeting on Wednesday, November 2, the Fed is expected to raise the cost of borrowing by 75 basis points, in what is the fourth consecutive increase of that magnitude. And other tweaks are planned in the coming months.

Goldman Sachs: rates at 5% in March

According to Goldman Sachs, the central bank will raise rates by 50 basis points in December, then adjust them further up by 25 basis points in February and March, when the cost of borrowing will hit 5%, a level higher than previously estimated. . Faced with the hawk Fed, fears of a possible American recession have multiplied in a context of profound global uncertainty between geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine.

The strong dollar is also worrying: with the Fed’s hikes, the greenback strengthened against the main currencies, complicating the fight against inflation by other central banks and sending 10 billion dollars in profits up in smoke in the third quarter alone. for American companies.

The Fed, like other large central banks, is engaged in a delicate balancing act: on the one hand, the tight fight against inflation and on the other hand, preventing the battle from unleashing a new set of threats, including dangerous financial instability. Central bankers are aware that in the absence of strong price action now, the risk is that they will have to proceed even more aggressively later.

Recession risk

But as rates rise, the dangers of a recession increase. In short, the Fed and the other central banks expose themselves to risks both if they do not raise rates enough, and if they raise them too much. The first risk is that of financial stability at a time when markets are particularly volatile, as evidenced by the tensions on UK pension funds. The work of central institutions is also complicated by governments which, in an attempt to mitigate the cost of energy and the cost of living for families, risk moving in the opposite direction to those of central banks with dangerous consequences.