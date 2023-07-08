Federal Deputies Expose Deterioration of Chihuahua Highways, Demand Urgent Action

Title: PAN Deputies Protest Deterioration of Chihuahua Highways and Demand Government Action

Subtitle: Lack of maintenance and resources endanger motorists, claim legislators

Chihuahua, Chih. – Members of the National Action Party (PAN) in the federal deputies, including Daniela Álvarez, Laura Contreras, Rocío González, and Rocío Reza, took to the Chihuahua-Ciudad Juárez highway to shed light on the deteriorating conditions of various sections under the responsibility of the Federal Government.

The legislators raised awareness by displaying signs with political messages, highlighting the potential danger posed to motorists due to the poor condition of these road sections, plagued with potholes and cracks.

One particular warning sign read, “Caution, dangerous section under the responsibility of Brunette,” in direct criticism of the lack of maintenance, resources, and attention that the Federal Government has allocated for Chihuahua’s roads.

“The federal highways are left without a budget, and the audacity to claim that Chihuahua is not entitled to maintenance this year is outrageous. Lives have been lost already, and this is the indifferent government of Morena. We demand immediate action to resolve the deterioration of Chihuahua’s roads,” expressed deputy Rocío González.

Previously, the PAN deputies had raised concerns about the budget allocation for Chihuahua’s communication routes during discussions in the Federal Congress. They underlined the significant damage on Chihuahua’s highways, specifically in sections under the supervision of the federal government.

The deputies made a compelling plea to the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation, urging them to urgently address these critical needs for those who rely on the road network in the largest state in the country.

The deteriorating state of Chihuahua’s highways has been a long-standing concern for the PAN deputies, who continue to emphasize the urgent need for proper maintenance and investment in the region’s transportation infrastructure.