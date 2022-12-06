A few days ago the visionary entrepreneur Elon Muskthe richest man in the world, the billionaire of South African origin and former founder of PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX, has announced that his Neuralink is ready to implant the first chip in the brain of a human being: in order to increase its potential and enable it to communicate with computers through thought.
