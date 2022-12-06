Home World Federal Investigation into Elon Musk’s Neuralink: ‘Experiments Resulted in Excruciating Deaths of Hundreds of Animals’
World

Federal Investigation into Elon Musk’s Neuralink: ‘Experiments Resulted in Excruciating Deaths of Hundreds of Animals’

by admin
Federal Investigation into Elon Musk’s Neuralink: ‘Experiments Resulted in Excruciating Deaths of Hundreds of Animals’

A few days ago the visionary entrepreneur Elon Muskthe richest man in the world, the billionaire of South African origin and former founder of PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX, has announced that his Neuralink is ready to implant the first chip in the brain of a human being: in order to increase its potential and enable it to communicate with computers through thought.

See also  The New Jersey Teachers’ Union issued a “frustrated” statement against Rittenhouse’s innocence and was criticized on social media | Education Association | Kyle Rittenhouse | Kyle Rittenhouse

You may also like

Pope thanks WYD 2023 volunteers: you are a...

Juan Carlos, the king emeritus of the United...

Arms, so the war is changing business: orders...

IEA: unprecedented momentum for renewables. They will be...

Deeply remember Comrade Jiang Zemin | Chen Zhengxing:...

The Strasbourg Court defends surrogacy: “The ban on...

Two months after the bombing of the Crimean...

Xi Jinping at Jiang Zemin’s funeral praises his...

An app to donate bicycles to refugee children:...

The US and the EU are preparing new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy