Home » Federer, champion in business: richer now than as a tennis player
World

Federer, champion in business: richer now than as a tennis player

by admin
Federer, champion in business: richer now than as a tennis player

LUGANO – Just one hundred thousand dollars earned by working, and 95.1 million earned instead by putting to use the testimonial skills of prestigious brands, gained in 22 years of a splendid career, and by inventing a successful entrepreneur. This is the extraordinary case of Roger Federer, considered the greatest tennis player of all time. In 2022 he has performed only once, participating in Wimbledon at the Rod Laver Cup on September 23, in a doubles with Rafael Nadalduring the tournament named after the legendary 84-year-old Australian.

See also  Double kill of stocks and debts! How powerful will the Fed Minutes "Nuclear Bomb" be?丨Three thirty in the world

You may also like

Non-working Monday for restaurateurs in Bijeljina | Info

Sarajevo fighter Varešanović left the press conference Sport

Singer Đura Đalinac passed away Entertainment

Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan sent...

Trapani Birgi radio sounding on Monday 08 May...

Cottarelli on his resignation as senator: «Uncomfortable in...

Anabela’s daughter was hanging out with the murdered...

Accidents in the mountains, falls during the descent...

Dragana Mirković and Nino Rešić | Entertainment

subic record fighter | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy