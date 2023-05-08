Federer, champion in business: richer now than as a tennis player

LUGANO – Just one hundred thousand dollars earned by working, and 95.1 million earned instead by putting to use the testimonial skills of prestigious brands, gained in 22 years of a splendid career, and by inventing a successful entrepreneur. This is the extraordinary case of Roger Federer, considered the greatest tennis player of all time. In 2022 he has performed only once, participating in Wimbledon at the Rod Laver Cup on September 23, in a doubles with Rafael Nadalduring the tournament named after the legendary 84-year-old Australian.