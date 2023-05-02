Federer’s wife at the Met Gala | Magazine

Roger Federer and Mirka appeared at this year’s Met Gala and everyone was laughing!

This year’s Met Gala, which was held on Monday evening, was dedicated to the late fashion magus Karl Lagerfeld, and all the guests made an effort to bring some detail characteristic of this unique designer. So, we had the opportunity to see a handful of black and white combinations, starched collars, beads and the like.

Among the guests, who were estimated to be over 400, the most attention was attracted by Kim Kardashian, who appeared in a “cheeky” creation, but another lady left everyone in shock. It is about Mirka Federer, the wife of one of the best tennis players in the history of this sport – Roger.

Netizens don’t stop laughing at the pictures that appeared in public after this gala event, and the comparisons they made are hilarious.

Mirka, whose fashion is not her forte, arrived holding hands with the tennis ace who looked super stylish in a tuxedo, like James Bond. Her creation, however, did not have the effect she had probably hoped for. Dressed in a dress of soft pink feathers that framed her face, Mirka looked like a fast food promoter wearing feathered animal costumes.

Take a look at the photo gallery of Roger and Mirka and tell us what you think!



Truth be told, the creation itself is a fairytale, but it cannot be denied that it did not suit the retired tennis player’s wife at all. The comments on the networks are hilarious!

“Has she escaped from Sesame Street?”, “I’m afraid she’ll be cackling on the red carpet,” “What a contrast! James Bond and the chicken – a hit!”, were not mild users of the networks in their comments.

And what do you think?

See also how Mirka looks when she is “in her element”, in the stands and on the tennis court…

