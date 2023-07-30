Federico Rossi kiss who is the fan: the truth about the girlfriend

Federico Rossi, well-known Italian singer, kissed a mysterious girl during the last live: what happened, and who is the lucky one? Here is the answer.

Music stars are used to surprising fans during live performances with gimmicks of all kinds, but certainly no one expected Federico Rossi to even suddenly kiss a girl in the audience. And instead it happened, more precisely a few nights ago during the TIM Summer Hits live: while he was singing Maledetto mare, the former member of the pop duo Benji & Fede got off the stage, approaching the audience. The move clearly drew an ovation from the fans in attendance, and Federico Rossi even started high-fiving various people in the front row. Then he stopped in front of a dark-haired girl and improvised a duet with her. But that’s not all, because at one point the 29-year-old singer from Modena stopped and kissed the girl passionately. What happened surprised everyone, arousing a lot of curiosity and even some criticism. There are also those who have hypothesized that the whole scene was far from improvised, but rather prepared.

The video circulated a lot on social media, in particular on TikTok, and there are some users who have assured that they had been in the front row and suddenly saw the security escorting the brunette girl there. Others have pointed out that this was the only one without a cell phone in hand to film. In short, many suspicions about the incident immediately circulated. Federico Rossi explained that nothing was prepared and it was all natural because he crossed his gaze with two eyes that he seemed to know, so he decided to go and sing the song in front of her, improvising this unusual duet. After the concert, the two met again as revealed by the singer himself and both were happy with what they experienced.

Federico Rossi girlfriend

But who is the fan that Federico Rossi kissed under the TIM Summer Hits stage? Unfortunately, at the moment no information is available on his behalf, even if there are those who think on TikTok having peeked at the artist’s followers that the girl could be Aurora Pedretti but not his girlfriend. The Modenese singer has often made headlines in the past for his relationships: for example, between 2018 and June 2021 he was officially linked to Paola Di Benedetto, TV personality and model, as well as winner of Big Brother VIP in 2020 In 2019, during a moment of crisis for the couple, Federico Rossi had also had a brief relationship with the Maltese singer and former competitor of Amici di Maria De Filippi Emma Muscat. However, before the episode of the kiss with the fan at the TIM Summer Hits occurred, Federico Rossi was indicated as engaged in a relationship with another girl: according to the influencer Deianira Marzano, his girlfriend would be Orian Ichaki, a model and actress with over 33,000 Instagram followers, previously linked to Italian rapper and record producer Hell Raton. Subsequently, however, the blog The Pipol Gossip had denied the story of the relationship between Federico Rossi and Orian Ichaki. The singer, therefore, should be still single at the moment.

