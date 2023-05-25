FEDERMOTO / From North to South Italy together with young people for road safety – News

Sensitize young people to a culture of conscious driving. This is the objective of the World Road Safety Week, which began in Bari yesterday, Monday 15 May, and is scheduled until Sunday 21. On the occasion of this important anniversary, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, with the collaboration of the Motorcycling Federation Italiana, organizes numerous initiatives dedicated to middle and high school students in some of the main Italian cities.

Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Florence, Milan, Naples, Venice and Verona are the other cities where Federmoto is engaged in these days with numerous initiatives. The high-impact educational crash test is aimed at raising awareness among a large number of young people: in a large square, IMF trainers and teachers simulate and comment on the dynamics of different types of accidents involving bicycles, cars and motorcycles. The intervention of the Traffic Police, Fire Brigade and ambulances is expected. The “I…don’t drink it” project, reserved for eighth grade and high school students, aims to make them aware of the consequences of using alcohol and drugs through lectures and a series of workshops. During the strategic theoretical lessons on road safety, on the other hand, the students are involved in educational paths with the aid of videos and educational recreational aids. Another initiative is the practical driving test of the moped in a route that simulates the city environment. Before getting on the saddle, the youngsters attend a preparatory lesson on the choice and use of passive protections and on the basic mechanics of the two-wheeled vehicle.