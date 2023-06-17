Fedez and the new tattoo with his daughter Vittoria’s face, the fans: “If she denounces you, she’s right”. Chiara Ferragni’s reaction

There is a new tattoo on Fedez’s body and this time the subject is his daughter Vittoria. But the latest work of his tattoo artist on Federico Lucia’s left thigh does not seem to have met the favors of the rapper’s fans, who on the contrary spoke of all sorts of things on his Instagram profile. Among the kindest comments there are the laughter of the most, including his wife Chiara Ferragni who could not hold back an emblematic “ahahahah”. But there are also those who advise Fedez to get reimbursed for that tattoo: «Forgive my frankness… – writes a fan – if I were you I would report the tattoo artist… your daughter is by far much prettier! She didn’t do it justice! You’re sorry if I’m sincere.’

INSTAGRAM | Chiara Ferragni’s comment on Fedez’s post on her new tattoo with her daughter Vittoria

Others tell him that the only solution would be to sue the tattoo artist. And then there are those who launch into a provocative prophecy, after the rift between Fedez and Luis Sal: “he will also quarrel with his daughter after this tattoo”. Fedez for his part seems to have all the good intentions in the world before getting that new tattoo done: “Find someone who looks at you with the same love with which my daughter looks at me … And then get a tattoo”. However, not everyone interpreted that look as the rapper did: “It looks sad,” someone says. Others venture: «Vittoria is a wonderful little girl, but they have tattooed the wrong boy for you: it is Hasbulla». The prediction of a fan is that when she comes of age, Vittoria calls a lawyer: “It’s done right, but if Vittoria sues you as soon as she can, she’s right!!!”.

