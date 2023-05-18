Home » Fedez breaks the silence on the breakup with Luis Sal: “I’ve reached the limit”
Fedez breaks the silence on the breakup with Luis Sal: "I've reached the limit"

by admin
Fedez breaks the silence on the breakup with Luis Sal: "I've reached the limit"

The rapper wanted to clarify his position regarding the relationship with Luis Sal and did so through his social networks

It’s one of the hottest topics on social media. The breakdown of the relationship between Fedez and Luis Sal surprised everyone, especially leaving the fans of Muschio Selvaggio on the alert. No one knows what happened between the two who, now over three years ago, created this podcast which immediately met with enormous success. For several weeks, only Fedez has been dealing with the podcast, who through her social networks wanted to shut down, for the moment, the many rumors about her relationship with Luis Sal.

“I’d like to try to explain as transparently as possible, but right now I can’t talk about it, not by my intention. I have work commitments and I want to focus on this. I’m at a tipping point and I would have mentioned this sooner so I would have avoided this whole scenario

“The intention is to try to give explanations in the most transparent way possible. If no solution is found, I will explain. I understand that Moss’s behavior towards the public hasn’t been one of the best. If you can’t find a solution, I will give an explanation with all the serenity in the world.”

18 maggio – 15:14

