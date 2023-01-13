Home World Fed’s Barkin: Tend to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, terminal interest rates may be higher|Fed_Sina Finance_Sina.com
[Fed Barkin: Tend to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes and the terminal interest rate may be higher]Financial Associated Press, January 13th, the Federal Reserve Barkin said that he is inclined to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, and the terminal interest rate may be higher; I tend to After the Federal Reserve passed the shrinking of the balance sheet, all the assets held in the balance sheet are US Treasury bonds; it is expected that the upward pressure on wages will continue at least until the first quarter; it is expected that high inflation will become more stubborn.

