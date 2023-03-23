FEFF 25:

Baisho Chieko will receive the

Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement!

The famous Japanese actress will present in Udine Plan 75of which he is the protagonist, and two cult titles: the

very first Tora-san e Where Spring Comes Late.

Plan 75special mention at Cannes, will be released in Italian cinemas on May 11 under the banner of Tucker Film.

His filmography is kilometers long. Her discography is a collection of hits. Miyazaki, as a great admirer of her, secretly modeled Sophie Hatter, the main character of the Howl’s Moving Castle… After Takeshi Kitanoawarded in 2022, the Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement of the Far East Film Festival will go this year to Baisho Chieko! The famous Japanese actress and singer will lead to FEFF 25 his most recent film, Plan 75 Of Hayakawa Chieand two films that he wanted to personally choose for the Udine audience: the very first Tora-san e Where Spring Comes Late.

“When I learned that I had been invited to the Udine Far East Film Festival and that I would receive an award – are words Baisho Chieko – I said to myself: “Really? For Plan 75?”. But instead… What a surprise! The Golden Mulberry for Lifetime Achievement celebrates all the work I’ve done since I entered the film industry! I am really happy that my roles as an actress are also appreciated abroad: films are just something wonderful… I sincerely thank all the staff of the FEFF and, of course, I promise that I will continue to act with passion and dedication…».

Baisho Chiekoborn in 1941, is very famous for having played the role of Sakura in the infinite film series Tora-san between 1969 and 1995: dozens of super cult films which marked his very long artistic partnership with the director Yamada Yoji. In 1980 she was then awarded Best Actress at the Hōchi Film Awards for Haruka naru yama no yobigoe (A Distant Cry of Spring), also signed by Yamada Yoji. She is also very active as a voice actress, she has often lent her voice to the world of animation: we remember Gundam, Kimba – The Legend of the White Lion and, as we have already said, Howl’s Moving Castle.

Plan 75presented at 75th Cannes Film Festival (special mention Caméra d’Or) and al 40th Turin Film Festivalis the Japanese director’s powerful debut Hayakawa Chie e will be released in Italian cinemas on May 11th under the banner of Tucker Film. In 2019, we recall, the director discussed the film project at the FEFFduring Focus Asia industry sessions (in addition to accompanying the collective work on stage Ten Years Japan).

Japan, tomorrow. A government program, Plan 75, aims to stem what has now become a national emergency: the aging of the population. On the one hand, the public costs of welfare. On the other hand, the possibility for the elderly to resort to state euthanasia in exchange for logistical and financial support. Live or die is not an ethical dilemma: it’s a matter of bureaucracy. Just be 75 years old…

Following Michi, an old woman just trying to get by, Hiromu, a program salesman, and Maria, a Filipino nurse, Hayakawa Chie paints with grace and naturalness a rigorous social drama where dystopia and realism, moral investigation and civil reflection converge. Plan 75 sees the eternal talent of sparkle Baisho Chieko in the role of Michi: symbol of an old Japan that tries to resist the shocks of time and modernity.