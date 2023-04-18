FEFF 25 – It’s written Blues Brothers, it reads Watanabe Bros.! With “Techno Brothers”

SI SCRIVE BLUES BROTHERS,

SAY LEGGE WATANABE BROS.!

The irresistible Japanese brothers, super guests of

FEFF 25, pay homage to the cult of John Landis

contaminating it with Kraftwerk and Kaurismaki: that’s it

the highly anticipated Techno Brothersin Udine in world premiere!

UDINE – There is only one person who can plan and make a film where the legendary Blues Brothers by John Landis meet the electronic new wave of Kraftwerk and rarefied humor of Kaurismaki. On the contrary. The only people who can do it are two (and they are close relatives): we are obviously talking about the formidable ones Watanabe Bros. and the highly anticipated Techno Brothersbreaking latest news of an announced cult, which the Far East Film Festival 25 will present in World Premiere!

Il FEFF had bet enthusiastically on them (the director Hirobumi and the composer Yuji) already in 2020, during the historic online edition, but now i Watanabe Bros. will no longer be forced to be a trail of pixels: the japanese super couple in fact, he will go up on stage in Udine to present Techno Brothers and the special screening of Way of Life (also this, we recall, in World Premiere). Two works so different from each other to fully represent the spirit of this twenty-fifth editiontotally based on the many declinations of the adjective “different” (cultural, geographical, artistic, political, religious asymmetries and pluralities).

Se Techno Brothers is a bizarre and irresistible road movie, Way of Life is an intimate diary filmed by Hirobumi in the absurd and painful days of the lockdown (Udine is mentioned in the film). The black and white aesthetic, the indie-punk style and the proverbial impassivity of the cinema of the Watanabe Bros.that the Fareastian public learned to love thanks to the focus of 2020 (Cry, I’m Really Good, Life Finds a Way, Party ‘Round the World), this time they are put at the service of a particularly strong narrative structure and, above all, they are in colour!

«To give an idea with Western references – quoting the critic Giorgio Placereani – Hirobumi could be compared to a Jim Jarmusch crossed with David Lynch of A true story, but the director also declares other tutelary deities, from Wenders to Allen to Kaurismaki. Over the last few years, however, a tendency to “open” one’s poetic and narrative world has been noted in the Watanabe’s production, without losing fidelity to the original inspiration…».