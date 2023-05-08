FEIMI – Fashion Fair Winter 2023 on Avenida Paulista – MONDO MODA

The São Luís Events Center hosts the FEIMI – Winter Fashion Fair 2023, which takes place from May 19 to 28, from 12:00 to 21:00. Around 90 major manufacturers of knitwear, wool, leather and accessories present the models, colors and textures that will influence winter fashion in Brazil, with direct sales to the final consumer.

The purpose of this fair is to offer quality products that serve the whole family, with sizes from “P” to “Plus Size”, such as outerwear, blouses, pants, leather jackets, knitwear, classic fashion and pajamas, footwear and various accessories ( handbags, socks, scarves, etc.), produced by the main factories in the country installed in the south of Minas Gerais (Monte Sião, Jacutinga and Ouro Fino), in the Circuito das Águas (Águas de Lindoia, Socorro and Serra Negra), in Campos do Jordão and in the South of Brazil (Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul).

The expectation is that the fair will receive 35 thousand visitors in the 10 days of the event and generate approximately two thousand direct and indirect jobs.

Complimentary tickets must be requested by site@feiradamodainverno and (11) 99343-6061.

At the box office, they cost just R$10.00 and benefit the Support Group for Adolescents and Children with Cancer (Graacc).

Take note: FEIMI – Winter Fashion Fair at the São Luís Events Center, at Av. Paulista (entrance at Rua Luís Coelho, 323, São Paulo)