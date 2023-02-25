Home World Feist comparte el videoclip conceptual de “In Lightning”
After six years of waiting “Pleasure”Canadian artist Feist has announced his album “Multitudes” with the advancement of three singles: “Love Who We are Meant To”, “Hiding Out In The Open” and finally “In Lightning”. The latter is accompanied by a video clip directed by Sara Melvin y Julia Hendrickson.

Along with the single “Hiding Out In The Open”, “In Lightning” has a video clip that follows the same conceptual line as the song. The video shows us the singer dancing on the desolate beach. In addition, the color palette and lighting convey to us refer to the name of the single “lightning”.

Her new album features the collaboration of guests who had previously worked with the singer: Gabe Noel (Kendrick Lamar, Mucus Washington); Shahzad Ismaily (Laurie Anderson, Lou Reed); and the musicians who accompany her on her tours, Todd Dahlhoff (synthesizers and bass) and Amir Yaghmai (strings and guitars).

