FEIST, criticizes his album Multitudes (2023)

From a few years to here, to Feist intermittence has condemned her. And why not say it, the palpable inconsistency in each of her latest projects. That is, she did not quite know where to go and what to experiment with. Perhaps it was excessive ambition, wanting to cover a lot or who knows if a certain laziness when composing (something very visible on his album “Pleasures” of 2017). She already happened to him “Metals” after the tremendous success of “The Reminder”. She fled from what was easy while she was dragged by a new hippy drift – as could be verified in the pseudo-documentary “Look What At The Light Did Now”. As a conclusion, we can say that Feist he’s made bewilderingly uneven records with some flash of magic, but that was entirely insufficient to hold his own. With these precedents, and with the announcement at the beginning of 2023 of her return after six years of silence, we still had hopes of recovering that artist who one day enlightened us with her songs, because talent does not disappear from one day to the next.

For the past two years, Leslie Feist has been nurturing songs in intimate concerts in small spaces. That was the way to feel the direct reaction of her followers and find out if she was comfortable with her new material. The ideal test bench from which to tweak some songs, discard others or continue strong with the favourites. The first landing of what was to come was through a live streaming in which she anticipated three of the songs that we can now listen to on "Multitudes". Although the brilliant "In Lightning" misled –using sounds far from their natural context–, we discovered that it was the prelude to an album that, later, has a defined course and a clear intention –with motherhood and the death of her father as the common thread–. That is why the songs follow one another naturally, with the crystalline voice of Feist and a guitar so pure and close that it seems to be playing it in the next room.