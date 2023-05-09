Feist will return to Barcelona fifteen years after his previous show

Leslie Feist, considered one of the most influential singer-songwriters of her generation, has taken a nearly six-year break since “Pleasures” (2017). Luckily, the artist has returned to musical news with “Multitudes” (23). Many of the songs on the new album explore a similar theme, particularly how the pandemic has prompted a reexamination of our home lives and closest relationships.

About “Multitudes”The Canadian says: “This record was essentially written for a live show that we toured during the pandemic. I did a social theater experiment that we staged with Rob Sinclairthe production designer of David Byrne. It was round, we built it in Germany and we took it around North America. It could have very limited capabilities. It was a dream I’d had for years, this experiment in egalitarian theater. It was the time when the world had room for that. That would allow for such a non-commercial way of sharing the space with the public. The songs were largely written for that show. Basically, the pre-production of the record was done on tour.”