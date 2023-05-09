Feline “Jan Zu” (2023) – Review on MondoSonoro

With his new recording, the six-song EP titled “Jan Zu” the Biscayan band Feline It shows that it is acquiring a more defined personality, concretizing its sound more and more around quite well-digested influences, definitively betting on Basque as the only language and setting aside lyrics in English for the moment.

The use they make of the keyboard, bright and evocative, in “Ez dago anfetarik”, makes them definitively related to their beloved Stranglers. The catchy chorus, impregnated with heavy and punchy guitars, will help make this song one of the most chanted live. The introduction of the very rocky “Norbait hil da hemen”, with the bass and drums giving way to the rest, is the starting point of a direct and urgent composition, an escape valve for the group’s rhythmic section. The longest of the lot is “Ezin zaitut begiratu”. Changing environments and prominence for all the instruments in a song in which Jesus and Mary Chain seem to come together with Gari de Hertzainak. A supposed collaboration a priori improbable, but that invoices some round and enjoyable moments. “Fantasia debekatua” could easily pass for an eighties hit for the Stranglers. That omnipresent and addictive keyboard that takes the Bizkaitarra quartet in the air through the domains of angular pop rock, where the dark and the light fight to take the throne, makes an appearance once again. Impossible not to mention Hertzainak again while “Maitasunik gabeko zaldunak” sounds. The intonation of the voice, the structure and the tempo take us back to those long-awaited eighties. Two and a half minutes of dynamic and controlled boiling.