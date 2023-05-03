Felipe Anderson-Basic goal, Sarri returns to second

ROMA – Suffering and desire, desire and suffering. Lazio wins 2-0 against Sassuolo, perhaps these are the three most important points hit so far. Felipe Anderson opens in the 15th minute, then the Biancocelesti suffer from Dionisi’s team. Immobile comes out and gets angry on the bench. In the final, the goal that closes the games bears the Basic signature. Three golden points useful for regaining second place and gaining on Milan and Rome, stopped by two draws. Napoli’s scudetto party postponed by only a few hours.

90’+5′ – The game ends, Lazio wins

The match at the Olimpico ends, Lazio wins with goals from Felipe Anderson and Basic. Sassuolo beaten 2-0.

90’+2- Doubled by Lazio

Lazio steals the ball with Felipe Anderson, then the ball for Zaccagni who is lucid, in peace, puts in for Basic: support in the winning goal and 2-0 Lazio.

90′ – Great advance by Patric

Ball inside of Sassuolo, Patric anticipates Alvarez in front of Provedel and puts in a corner. Thrill for Lazio. On the corner Frattesi headed: high ball.

85′ – Dangerous Basic

Pedro for Basic, who shoots a nice low shot from outside with his left foot: the ball goes just wide.

82′ – Yellow also for Toljan

Zaccagni also has Toljan booked. Game now nervous, fragmented. He pushes the Olimpico, it’s almost time for the end of the match. Sassuolo does not give up. Shortly after, Lazzari also received a card.

75′ – Dangerous Bajrami

Bajrami’s free kick from distance, strong but central shot. Provedel punches us and rejects. Shortly afterwards Lazio ask for a penalty: Toljan touches the ball with his hand, the referee can go on.

72′ – Double substitution for Sassuolo. Change again Sarri

Lazio removes Marcos Antonio (cramps) and in Basic. For Sassuolo: Zortea out for Toljan. Defrel for Alvarez.

71′ – Danger Berardi, there is Provedel

Sharp left-footed on Berardi’s near post, Provedel very good saves and reassures everyone. But another danger for a Lazio in difficulty.

67′ – Double substitution for Lazio

Out Marusic and Immobile for Hysaj and Pedro. Cori for the striker, who comes out disconsolate and goes to sit on the bench. A goal disallowed for him.

63′ – Sassuolo opportunity

Milinkovic protects badly, Frattesi passes to Defrel who can’t find the goal from a tight angle. Thrill for Provedel.

61′ – Action from Lazio, Immobile does not hook up

Milinkovic ball for Immobile in the area, the Biancoceleste striker is missing by a whisker. The chorus of the Olimpico rises for Ciro.

50′ – Yellow for Tressoldi

The Brazilian stops Zaccagni on a nice biancoceleste counterattack, it’s yellow. Good start to the second half from Sassuolo, who pushes hard and Lazio struggle to play. After yellow also for Zortea.

46′ – Lazio-Sassuolo restarts

The second half begins. Inside Bajrami for Laurentié in Sassuolo. First ball for Dionisi’s team.

In Naples, Lazio-Sassuolo are closely watched

Without a victory for Lazio, Napoli are the Italian champions. There is excitement in the city and many are watching the match at the Olimpico. Here the reaction to Henrique’s missed goal.

45’+4′ – Time runs out

The first half ends with a final thrill for Lazio: the Frattesi cross. However, the Biancocelesti are ahead 1-0.

45’+3′ – Cross of Sassuolo

Berardi serves Frattesi, who dissociates himself in the area and kicks hard: clamorous crossing.

45′ – Forced substitution for Lazio

Out Vecino and in Milinkovic. Obligatory change for Sarri with the Uruguayan who accused a muscle problem.

44′ – Problems for Vecino, Milinkovic ready

Vecino stops and touches his thigh: muscle problem. Milinkovic warms up…

40′ – Yellow also in the Lazio house

Luis Alberto stops Berardi, yellow card for Lazio’s ten. Sassuolo has now increased the pace of play and pressing. Sarri makes himself heard from the bench. First admonished Dionisi. Card also for Berardi.

37′ – Lazio close to doubling

Nice Vecino-Lazzari combination, with the full-back flying towards the goal and returning to the left-handed in the area: a weak shot, Consigli blocks on the ground. Excellent opportunity for Lazio.

31′ – First big chance for Sassuolo

Frattesi from the left puts a nice ball on the far post for Matheus Enrique, who only found the outside of the net in the slide. Sassuolo dangerous and close to 1-1.

27′ – First yellow card of the match

Laurentiè stops Lazzari flew on the wing, it is yellow for the Sassuolo winger.

20′ – Zaccagni touches the post

Another restart from Felipe Anderson on the right, then the ball to Vecino and an unloading for Zaccagni. Shooting around, can’t find the door. Sixth shot on target for the biancocelesti in this start of the game.

14′ – Goal from Lazio with Felipe Anderson

Enlightening passage from Marcos Antonio to Felipe Anderson: stop of the number seven and winning right. Lazio ahead, this time for real. All good.

13′ – Immobile close to scoring

Deep passage by Zaccagni for Immobile, who from a secluded position tries to kick around: rejects Consigli, Vecino does not find the goal on the rebuttal.

12′ – Luis Alberto tries

Shot from outside the area, with the right foot, for Luis Alberto. Ball out.

10′ – Goal disallowed

Result still at 0-0. Irrati first seems to whistle the goal (given to regulate), then waited for another Var check. Cancelled. There was an offside position from Immobile at the start of the action. Here are all the details of what happened.

7′ – Lazio scores, Immobile scores

Marcos Antonio’s through ball for Vecino, who gives Immobile a ball only to place on the net. Irrati awaits the ok from the Var: Vecino’s position is good. Lazio ahead.

2′ – Immediately double opportunity for Lazio

Frattesi makes a mistake, Felipe Anderson returns and kicks: for Advice. On the rebound Marcos Antonio tries with his left foot, just wide.

1′ – Lazio-Sassuolo begins

Yes part! Lazio-Sassuolo has begun at the Olimpico. First ball for the biancocelesti wearing their home kit. Black-green jersey for guests.

Provedel’s words

“It’s a very important race, we come from two negative results, but at this point of the season they’re all important. Unfortunately we didn’t get the best results in the last few due to our faults. We’ll try to do it today, because it’s vitally important to bring home some points. Right now we have to think only of doing our best, everything that is in our hands must be done in the best way”. As Ivan Provedel to Lazio Style Channel in the pre match.

The numbers of Lazio-Sassuolo

Lazio have beaten Sassuolo 11 times in Serie A (D3 L5), Juventus is the only team to have achieved more victories against the neroverdi in the top division (14). Sassuolo have scored in all nine away games against Lazio in Serie A (14 goals); the neroverdi have played the most away matches, always scoring in the competition only against Atalanta (10).

Lazio-Sassuolo, the official formations

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Vecino, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. Unavailable: Maximiano, Adamonis, Pellegrini, Radu, Fares, Hysaj, Gila, Basic, Bertini, Milinkovic, Pedro, Romero, Cancellieri. Coach: Maurizio Sarri

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Zortea, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Obiang, Matheus Enrique; Berardi, Defrel, Lauriente. Unavailable: Pegolo, Russo, Marchizza, Harroui, Alvarez, Konradsen, Romagna, Bajrami, Toljan, Erlic, Thorstvedt. All.: Alessio Dionisi.

Lazio, we need to respond to Juve

Lazio momentarily third. Juve, with the 2-1 victory over Lecce, moved into second place awaiting the result of the biancocelesti at the Olimpico. Bianconeri above by two points. You need a win to come back second.

Lazio, the official formation

Lazio (4-3-3) – Provedel; Lazzari, Casale, Patric, Marusic; Vecino, Marcos Antonio, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. All. Sarri.

Lazio, now it’s your turn

We need answers on the pitch after the defeats against Turin and Inter. The Champions League is entirely in the hands of Lazio, ready to challenge Sassuolo at the Olimpico stadium at 21.00. Sarri will not be able to count on Romagnoli (suspended) and Cataldi (not called up due to injury).