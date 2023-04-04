The former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa is ready to take the Federation Internationale d’Automobile (FIA) to court to demand that it be awarded the 2008 drivers’ title which Lewis Hamilton on McLaren-Mercedes he blew him by just one point. Massa granted an interview to this effect to Motorsport.com after the words of the former F1 boss, Bernie Ecclestonewho admitted that he had not applied the regulation and therefore that he had intentionally damaged the Brazilian for the benefit of the British.

Felipe Massa and that Singapore GP that cost him the title

Ecclestone, 92, in an interview with the newspaper F1-insider spoke about what happened in the Singapore Grand Prix that season, famous for the “Crashgate” at Renault: the Marina Bay race was won by Fernando Alonsothen the French team’s top driver, mainly thanks to the accident on lap 15 of his teammate, Nelson Piquet Jr., which brought out the safety car on the track and thus gave the Spaniard an advantage, fresh from an early pit stop. Massa, up to that moment leading the race, ended it in a disappointing 13th place, thanks to a disastrous pit stop, while Hamilton climbed onto the podium, finishing third.

Piquet jr’s confession and Ecclestone’s decision

Piquet jr confessed to his father Nelson, legend of Formula One, that he had received an order from his team: he had to cause the accident to benefit Alonso. Ecclestone now admits he learned of the fact during the season but made up his mind with Max Mosley – the then president of the FIA, who committed suicide in 2021 – not to cancel the race, as he should have done according to the regulation, because “we wanted to protect our sport from a huge scandal. I convinced Piquet senior to keep quiet. Under the rules of the time, the World Championship classification could no longer be changed after the FIA ​​awards ceremony at the end of the year. The title went to Hamilton but, without the Singapore race, Massa would have had more points in the standings and so he was cheated out of a World Championship he deserved.”

Felipe Massa: “I ask for justice, not money”

Having read these words, Massa announced his willingness to take the case to court, “not for the money but to get justice”. “Ferrari’s lawyers – says the Brazilian, confirming Ecclestone’s words – told me that it was not possible to appeal against the assignment of the title after the champion’s proclamation, even if irregularities had been proven. Now, after 15 years, I find that Ecclestone and Mosley knew everything, right from the start, but did nothing to avoid tarnishing the name and prestige of Formula One. For me, the result of the Singapore race should be cancelled, even after so much time. We have already seen similar situations happen in other sports: in cycling Lance Armstrong he lost all titles when it was proven that he cheated by doping. What’s the difference?” But who can the Brazilian realistically turn to for justice? All the deadlines for any sporting appeal have abundantly expired. And the former Ferrari driver himself is forced to admit: “I’m asking for what is due to me but I’m afraid it’s too late”.