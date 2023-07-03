Felix Auger-Aliassim eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon | Sports

After the debacle at Roland Garros, Felix Auger-Aliassim was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic qualified for the second round of Wimbledon relatively easily today, since defeated Pedro Kacin (6:3, 6:3, 7:6) and thus continued the 18-year tradition of winning in the first round of the “green” Grand Slam. As usual, it is one of the more difficult rounds in the tournament, as many tennis players struggle to adapt to the not atypical surface and there are surprises, and of course there were also this year!

While they are us negatively surprised by Dušan Lajović and Miomir Kecmanović, he experienced the most shocking defeat Felix Auger-Aliasim. The Canadian tennis player is in a huge decline in form and after elimination in the first round of Roland Garros, the same thing happened to him at Wimbledon, although many expected him to go far on grass, but he was defeated by Mo from the USA – 3:1 (7:6, 6 :7, 7:6, 6:4).

In addition, Novak will be happy that Jordan Thompson defeated Brendan Nakashima and thus scheduled a duel with him in the second round, since the American was the favorite, while some other tennis players are facing defeat, but were “saved” by the rain. Echeveri is down 2:1 to Zapata-Miraljes and Taylor Fritz is in trouble against Hanfman from Germany who led 2:1 in sets and is now 2:2 and it looks like it will be dramatic when the match resumes on Tuesday.

