The company was awarded as the best company for financial reliability by Cerved with registered office in the Lombardy region

It took place on Friday 3 March at the new Giorgio Squinzi Auditorium in Assolombarda in Milan the 46th event of the Premio Industria Felix – “Lombardy that competes”the initiative organized by the cultural association Industria Felix in collaboration with the Lombardy Region, Cerved and the Luiss Guido Carli University, and reserved for provincial and regional Italian entrepreneurial excellence.

During the event, through the conferment of a High Honor of Budgetso Fastweb was awarded Best Company in the communication, culture, information and entertainment sectors for excellent management performance and financial reliability Cerved with registered office in the Lombardy region, testifying to the solidity of the company’s commitment to achieving objectives of common good and core business which assume equal importance within Fastweb’s new management model to help create a more connected, inclusive and eco-sustainable future on the basis of corporate strategy “You are the Future”.

In particular, Fastweb was selected together with other companies in Lombardy by a Scientific Committee made up of high-profile economists, entrepreneurs and managers who, based on the results of a specially developed algorithm, identify the companies that stand out for the generation of social welfare and economic progress with respect to income statement parameters, financial reliability indicated by the Cerved Group Score Impact and by an average employee no lower than the previous year. The algorithm that selected a total of around 700,000 joint-stock companies with registered offices in Italy identified only the excellences that in their respective categories recorded the best results with respect to the main economic parameters of the financial statements.

Il Felix Industry Award was born from an initiative of the journalist Michele Montemurro conducted for the first time in Puglia in 2015 and analyzes the financial statements of corporations, small medium and large companies with registered offices in Lombardy, Veneto, Lazio, Campania and Puglia. The Felix Industry Award is also supported by Confindustria Lombardia, Simest, with the media partnership of Il Sole 24 Ore and Askanews, with the partnerships of Banca Mediolanum, Mediolanum Private Banking, Grant Thornton.