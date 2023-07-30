Home » Fell to his death from 68 floors in Hong Kong | Info
by admin
French citizen Remy Lucidi, known for practicing extreme sports, died after falling from the 68th floor of an apartment building in Hong Kong.

Izvor: printscreen

Remi Lucidi (30) was climbing the Treganter Tower complex in Hong Kong when he fell, writes the South China Morning Post. The man, known online as Remi Enigma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Hong Kong officials, Lucidi arrived at the building around 6 p.m. and told security he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor.

A security officer tried to arrest Lusidio after the alleged friend confirmed he had no idea who it was – but by then the stuntman had already made it into the lift. Security footage later shows Lucidi reaching the 49th floor and then climbing the stairs to the top of the building.

Izvor: printscreen

According to those who pursued Lucidius, they found an open door leading to the roof, but it was nowhere to be seen. Police say the man was last seen alive at 7:38 p.m., when he knocked on the window of the penthouse, prompting the maid to call the police.

A source, who was not identified in Chinese media, said police believed Lucidi was trapped outside the penthouse and had been banging on the window for help before the accident.

A source close to the investigation, the SCMP writes further, revealed that police found Lucidi’s camera at the scene and it contained videos of his other attempts to defy death.

The police have not yet announced the official cause of the accident.

05:04 BREAKING NEWS 30.07.2023 Source: Kurir TV

Source: Kurir TV

