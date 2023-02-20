Fastweb’s support for projects that encourage girls and boys to choose their future with greater awareness and that promote the employability of the younger generations and the development of female professionalism with the aim of creating an increasingly inclusive culture continues in 2023 .

In fact, for years Fastweb has been promoting various initiatives in favor of inclusion, from disability to support for caregivers, from gender equality to the enhancement of female skills, with particular attention to the themes of inclusive language and overcoming unconscious bias, with the aim to become more and more a place where people can proudly express their uniqueness.

For the second consecutive year Fastweb adheres to “[email protected] – Scholarships for future engineers”the initiative promoted by the Politecnico di Milano as part of the POP-Equal Opportunities Polytechnic programme, to ensure an inclusive study and work environment that respects the uniqueness of women, which provides for the donation of n. 25 scholarships to female students who will enroll in one of the university’s three-year degree courses in the 2023-2024 academic year with low female attendance. Through a scholarship worth 24,000 euros, Fastweb will help to counter the gender gap in technological and innovation-related areas, promoting an increasingly inclusive culture through the opportunities offered by digital transformation. For interested girls, it is possible to join the call until 20 July 2023 at the following link:

Fastweb also adheres to YEP – Young Women Empowerment, the mentoring program created by the Ortygia Foundation and aimed at students of economics and STEM faculties enrolled in a master’s degree program at the main universities in southern Italy. For 6 months, young female students will have the opportunity to discuss and explore the dynamics of career guidance and the world of work together with professionals from partner companies of the project in the role of Mentor. Fastweb offers its contribution by participating with a team of 12 professionals and company experts who will accompany the female students through plenary training sessions and one-to-one mentoring meetings, providing them with experience and skills in favor of equal opportunities. For interested students, more information is available on the YEP page

On the occasion of the International Day of Women and Girls in Science celebrated on Saturday 11 February, Fastweb also became part of ValoreD4STEM, la campaign launched by the Valore D association on the theme of female participation in the scientific-technological field and based on the collection of 125 good company practices in favor of inclusion. Fastweb contributed by sharing corporate initiatives, experiences and values ​​with the aim of further promoting and inspiring the presence of women in the scientific professions. The complete collection of good corporate practices to overcome the STEM gender gap is available here