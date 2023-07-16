Fenerbahce presented Dušan Tadić | Sport

Dušan Tadić was promoted in Fenerbahce, where a team with aces from Serbia, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina was created.

Serbian footballer Dušan Tadić signed a two-year contract with Fenerbahce after terminating cooperation with Ajax 12 months before the contract expired at his request. To the surprise of many, especially Besiktas fans, the captain of the Serbian national team arrived in Istanbul late on Saturday evening, while on Monday at the “Sukru Saracoglu” stadium, he officially became a player of the Turkish club.

In front of the hosts, Tadić was greeted by the president of Fenerbahce Ali Kodž, while the Serb expressed great gratitude to his new club.

“It’s a great feeling to be part of such a big club. Fenerbahce has great fans and I can’t wait to play football in front of them. I want to win as many trophies as I can in front of Fenerbahce fans. They mean a lot to us. We need their support a lot. With their energy, we will be very happy and we will succeed,” Tadić said what Fenerbahce fans surely wanted to hear.

Before Dušan, Inter’s goal scorer Edin Džeko joined Ismail Kartal’s team, and immediately after Tadić’s arrival in Istanbul, it was announced that Dinamo Zagreb’s goalkeeper Dominik Livaković would also join the team. The Croatian goalkeeper arrives in a transfer of eight million euros, with two million euros for bonuses. Also, the goalkeeper of the Croatian national team would have an annual salary of around 1.8 million euros, which is allegedly double what he receives in Zagreb. Let’s remind you, Edin Dzeko arrived from Inter immediately after his appearance in the final of the Champions League with Inter against Manchester City, and no compensation was paid for him either.

Tadić, Džeko, Livaković and the rest of the Fener team will start participating in the Conference League qualifiers at the end of July, and in addition, they will have full focus on the Turkish championship, in which Fenerbahçe wants to win the title after exactly 10 years. They entered that project in Istanbul with the local coach Kartal, after the Portuguese George Žezus left in June after winning the Turkish Cup and took over the ambitious Saudi club Al Hilal, to which he brought Sergej Milinković-Savić and where he wants Aleksandar Mitrović.

