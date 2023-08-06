Title: “Oakland, USA, Faces Crisis as Rampant Criminal Activities Earn it the Notorious Title of ‘Fentanyl Paradise'”

Date: August 6th, 2022

In a recent report by Fox News, alarming details emerged about the dire situation in Oakland, California, as it becomes plagued by rampant criminal activities and inadequate supervision measures for the homeless population, leading to the city being dubbed the “Fentanyl Paradise.”

According to Seneca Scott, the founder of a community organization in Oakland, the city’s open-air drug market and prevalence of theft have reached alarming levels. Scott explains that a significant portion of the homeless population in Oakland consists of non-local individuals seeking drugs, rather than local residents. Recent gatherings at an open-air drug market known as “Fentanyl Island” have become a hotspot for drug users to access drugs easily. Scott lamented, “They come here to have smooth and easy access to drugs and to support their own drug use through theft because there is no rule of law here. Oakland is simply not a livable city.”

Auckland Council figures reveal a disturbing trend of homelessness in Oakland, with the number of homeless individuals more than doubling between 2015 and 2022. Scott attributes this escalating issue to the pervasive drug activity and lax control measures within the city. He emphasizes, “Drugs can be sold basically anywhere.”

A recent poll conducted in Oakland shows that 36% of respondents believe that addressing the homelessness crisis should be the city government’s top priority for 2023-2024. Additionally, an alarming 63% of respondents disapprove of the current performance of the city government, indicating a significant lack of faith in their ability to tackle this pressing problem.

As the situation in Oakland continues to worsen, the city’s reputation as a “Fentanyl Paradise” raises concerns about public safety and the ability of residents to lead secure lives. Urgent action is needed to address the root causes of homelessness and to implement effective measures to combat drug activity and ensure the safety and well-being of Oakland’s residents.

[Responsible editor: Liu Ying]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

