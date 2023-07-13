Fentanyl: The Silent Threat Lurking in Mexico’s Drug Market, Even in Candy

Title: Fentanyl: Mexico Faces a Silent and Dangerous Threat

Subtitle: The Deadly Drug Remains Concealed within Illicit Substances and Even Candy

Introduction: Fentanyl, a potent opioid, has emerged as a looming danger in Mexico. With a discreet presence, this lethal drug has been surreptitiously mixed with other illicit substances, including cocaine, crystal, and stone. Even drug suppliers themselves are unaware of the deadly component they are selling to unwitting consumers. However, recent incidents, such as an alarming case of drugging with a fentanyl-infused candy gum, have shed light on the growing menace.

The Case of the Candy Gum: In Morelos, a young woman fell victim to a co-worker’s seemingly innocent gesture of offering her a candy gum containing fentanyl. The woman experienced severe symptoms and sought medical attention, only to be shockingly advised by healthcare professionals to consume the drug once more to alleviate her anxiety. Subsequently, a private doctor discovered fentanyl in her system and recommended immediate intervention due to the highly addictive nature of the opioid. Despite the gravity of her condition, the young woman was denied disability benefits.

Increasing Concerns: Although Mexico has not yet experienced a massive fentanyl crisis like the United States, recent incidents indicate a rapid escalation. Fentanyl’s immediate effects include tiredness, nausea, vomiting, constipation, breathing difficulties, and loss of consciousness. Withdrawal symptoms can lead to excruciating pain, muscle and bone issues, insomnia, and stomach problems. In extreme cases, hypoxia-induced coma and permanent brain damage can occur.

Inadequate Official Data: The Mexican government reports a relatively low death toll from fentanyl, with only 45 recorded fatalities between 2020 and 2021. However, independent studies reveal a discrepancy, highlighting the detection of fentanyl in 23% of corpses examined at the Mexicali morgue, contradicting the official narrative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The alarming prevalence of fentanyl in bodies refutes claims that fentanyl addiction is primarily a United States problem.

Expert Concerns: Experts warn that Mexico is underestimating the severity of the issue. Despite lacking the sensational impact of other drugs, fentanyl poses a significant threat that permeates society through various channels. Researchers believe that acknowledging the problem is the first step toward tackling its hidden effects on Mexico’s population.

Closing: As Mexico grapples with the emergence of fentanyl, the nation must confront the dangers it brings. Increased awareness, better monitoring, and more comprehensive data collection are essential to curb the silent infiltration of this lethal drug. The time to act is now, as Mexico stands at a critical juncture to prevent a devastating fentanyl crisis.

