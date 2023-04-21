FEPS Young Academic Network. Brief reflections on think tanks and democracy – Mondoworker

In July 2022, the eighth cycle of the YAN FEPS began, the network of young scholars promoted by FEPS (Foundation for European Progressive Studies) with the collaboration of the Karl Renner Institute in Vienna.

The experience, born in 2010 within the think tank of FEPS, aims to offer doctoral students and PhDs a common place for reflection on the most important issues affecting the future of the European Union, in a context of strong interdisciplinarity. For each single cycle, FEPS selects around thirty young European scholars from different academic fields (from economics to political science, from sociology to law and philosophy), entrusting them with the task of producing a policy report on specific topics and at the same time guaranteeing important logistical support, also through the organization of face-to-face meetings between all members (usually in Brussels or Vienna).

The first seminar of the eighth cycle took place in Vienna in July 2022, in the presence of all the new members (including the writer), and allowed the identification of six macro-areas of reference (geopolitics, immigration, fiscal policies, ecosocialism, digital democracy, inequalities) and as many working groups, who were able to determine the hard core of their proposal. The latter, to be drawn up by December 2023, must consist of a tool useful for policymaker in order to decide on the individual issues relevant from time to time.

Although it is not possible here to go into detail on the working hypotheses of each group, it nevertheless seems useful to try to analyze the common features of the surveys, in order to try to make some more general considerations on a methodological level, also from a national perspective.

Now, if it is clear that the contribution to a similar initiative presupposes adherence to the FEPS political project on the part of those who participate in it – at least in terms of an understanding of the great basic values ​​of equality and progressivism – it is not equally obvious that the meeting of thirty (albeit young and very young) scholars manages to give rise to a reflection which, in its seriousness and rigor, manages to prove itself to be something different from a purely academic exercise. As the publication of the policy reportindeed, the proposals presented and the studies in progress offer a very clear example of what we could perhaps define as “frontier work”, in which scientific training ceases to be only a tool for the production of specific and specialized knowledge, and becomes useful means for the hygiene of political discussion, and consequently for democracy.

In this regard, what has surprised the writer is not so much the abandonment – appropriate here – of academic self-referentiality, but rather the fact that this approach has not in some way been discussed or expressed. Quite simply, for each of the members it was clear and obvious how much their training background was – in that context – serving a different cause from their personal research path, and unmarked by rigid disciplinary divisions: an important moment, and above all not taken for granted , of awareness of one’s own role in the context of a cultural and political work.

However, it would be naïve to talk about the approach of FEPS YAN members without taking into due consideration the contribution of the promoter. In fact, the Foundation plays a central role in the success of the project – as well as for the important organizational contribution in carrying out the works and seminars – above all in terms of the scientific freedom guaranteed to the working groups. The latter are guaranteed both political and scientific guidance through the mentoring of high-profile personalities, identified by the group itself in the ambit of the network of FEPS; in addition to this, the Foundation organizes periodic face-to-face meetings in which the groups can converse with political representatives e stakeholders in order to make one’s research more adherent and useful to the political reality of the moment (in the context of the eighth cycle the last meeting of this type was held in Brussels in March 2023).

As mentioned at the beginning, the experience of the last cycle will end by December 2023, and the publication of the singles policy report it will be the real test bench to test the functionality of the FEPS YAN project. However, at the time of writing (April 2023) it still seems possible to make some considerations.

In fact, if we place ourselves in a national perspective, the lack of homogeneity of Italian experiences with respect to a model such as the one just described will appear with particular force. With the fall of the party school model – at least in its twentieth-century meaning – between the end of the 1990s and the beginning of the 2000s, Italy saw the emergence of many think tank which, if in an initial period they wanted to enhance their contribution in terms of research and cognitive offer to the political decision-maker, starting from 2010 they have increasingly become places of political aggregation: what has happened is a degradation of the scientific component- cultural as an accessory character of most think tankwhich have mostly taken on the function of places for discussion between subjects belonging to a common ideological area (see, for example, the 2020 Report on think tank in Italy drawn up by the Openpolis Foundation).

Now, if the usefulness of (so to speak “internal”) discussion forums in which to articulate the democratic debate of a party or a political area is not in question – and the socialist galaxy is well aware of this – the abandonment of a more open approach to the solicitations coming from technical knowledge must be less peaceful. These solicitations, which must certainly be mediated in the political arena, cannot fail to be the starting point for a healthy public debate. After all, if politics is the art of producing an imaginary aimed at transforming reality, we cannot do without the latter: it is only for this purpose that technical and scientific knowledge can really be useful to us; to tell us how things really are and thus allow the construction of alternatives to reality.

It is clear to anyone, however, that this approach does not find an easy way in a country like ours, which – like all current Western democracies – sees the affirmation on the one hand of the denial of trust in technical knowledge driven by conspiratorial cultural models, and on the other the affirmation of a political class well aware of how useful the manipulation of reality can be for the purposes of consensus.

However, the fact that for over a century now the problems raised by irrationalism and mass society (and by the related psychology, Le Bon would say) have been well known should put us in the position to be able to address these questions by eschewing the apocalyptic approach. From a constructive perspective, then, the European experience of FEPS YAN can perhaps suggest that above all an alternative is possible, and that this must be pursued in the awareness of a relationship of mutual necessity between technology and politics.

If the goal is the transformation of reality (but this also applies in reality to those who cultivate conservative claims, as proof of the inalienability of a common ground of understanding) then we cannot ignore the encounter between the world of values ​​and that of knowledge , on pain of falling into what André Bazin called the “mummy complex”: just as the human race invents art, photography and cinema to crystallize itself in an eternal present time, ending up mummified, the same is true for politics and technology that renounce dialogue preferring the self-referentiality of their own clans.