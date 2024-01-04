Fer García “Bleak Portrait” (2023)

By its very nature, music has an evident abstract component in the formulation of its staging. While painting, or at least part of it, turns the canvas into the representation of what it observes; Literature uses language as an expressive method and cinema is based on the power of images, a note, a chord or a sound, only has its evocative capacity to generate sensations in the listener. Although its popular representation has been accompanied by words to be more explicit, its essence continues to lie in the power emanated by melodies and/or harmonies. And if a subgenre sublimates the need to work with greater vigor on the imaginary than on certainty, it is the instrumental, a cataloging that is not adequate in the strictest sense of the term – since it has sung interventions – to define the new work Fer Garciaof course it is to show that his new songs, included under a solo debut named “Bleak Portrait”they prioritize that sound skeleton above any other consideration.

An album that is presented as an initiatory step by an author who nevertheless accumulates substantial previous experiences, because beyond being part of the band Diego Vasallocon The Young Wait has handled American rock with excellence or hand in hand with the most recent The Byrons He has woven a whole melancholic tone that he seems to want to give continuity to encompass the general atmosphere of this new work. Previous journeys are essential, given their imprint, in order to establish a firm creative ground capable of sustaining the impulse that comes with taking off beyond canonical borders and rigidly established stylistic references.

A solo project that takes that interpretative autarky to practically its ultimate consequences, where only the keyboards handled by the skillful hands of Jesús Aramberri are the exception. All the rest of what is heard on this album, which is not exactly little or standardized, is the work of the San Sebastian native, as is both the recording process itself and the enclave where it was carried out, his own studios, Green Farm Recordings. An ambitious and liberating task when drawing this disturbing portrait of an enveloping nature that adds to the tradition of expansionist musicians who have made their instrument a vehicle with which to draw magnetic sound scenarios, a list of electric tightrope walkers in the that Marc Ribot, Thurston Moore, Nels Cline or Bill Frisell could appear, as well as the entente, closer in location, arranged by Javier Colis and Juan Pérez Marina.

Beginning of an itinerary, with landscape inspiration, that falls on “Pendulum”, where the reverberation of the guitars project a nocturnal encounter cited in desert terrain, where its open horizon allows us to observe those shooting stars emanating from synthesizers. A disturbing tranquility that in “Endless Surface” increases its tragic drive through six angry strings that, to comply with what the voice dictates, respect the revealing nature of the silences, a sequence that leads to a final stretch of a more melodic accent. Sobriety that will be taken to its most organic parameters in the minimalism with which a song of the same name walks in which the footsteps of the old blues language resonate, interpreted as if Tom Waits were the guest on a soundtrack made by Warren Ellis. Taciturn appearance that lifts her dark mantle, a garment worn especially well by Mark Lanegan or Greg Dulli, in the twilight romanticism of “Ashes to Nowhere.”

If in the entire ambient climate established throughout the album an incessant drip of elements far from the orthodox condition of rock is essential in its treatment, the piece that has a more avant-garde character in that sense is “First”, giving up almost all of the prominence to those elements of technological descent that act as a mantle for some guitar solos, punctuated by a BB King-style pulsation, which abandon their classical condition to soak up a more rugged environment. As an antithesis to this manifestation, “Gordon”, to which we must add the surname Lightfoot to decipher the tribute that hides the singer-songwriter who recently disappeared, flows bucolicly for a finale illuminated by the gap of light that leaves even the most fiercely closed door.

“Bleak Portrait” It contains precisely what its title defines, a desolate portrait made from different prints in which Fer García abandons any accommodative instinct to remain faithful to the only rule truly worthy of respect: turning each of his photographs into a captivating and exciting landscape. . An album that avoids the danger of expressing itself as an episodic treatise thanks to the perfect unity emitted by a common atmosphere. An environment endowed with an absorbing and evocative attitude but that renounces aseptic self-absorption to appeal to the human heartbeat, proposing a murky calm with which to remind us that indecisive and fearful steps are also a way to move forward.

Bleak Portrait by Fer García

