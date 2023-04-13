Home World FERCAM / In the fleet 50 new Actros powered by HVO ENI – Companies
World

FERCAM / In the fleet 50 new Actros powered by HVO ENI – Companies

by admin
FERCAM / In the fleet 50 new Actros powered by HVO ENI – Companies

FERCAM, a leading company in transport and logistics, has always been attentive to all technological innovations aimed at effectively reducing emissions. The delivery of 50 new Mercedes-Benz Actros tractors, contextually with the agreement reached with ENI to guarantee the supply of biofuel for exclusively HVO power supply of the new vehicles, helps to get closer to one of FERCAM’s main strategic objectives. Thus a new element of the “Emission Free Project” is outlined, which brings together all the company initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of logistics services.

Already in December 2021, the South Tyrolean transport and logistics company FERCAM had started its experimentation with HVO, through the installation at its headquarters in Bolzano of a pump for distributing this biofuel, then not yet available on the market at the traditional filling stations.

The new Euro 6 Mercedes-Benz Actros tractors, equipped with all the most innovative technological devices for safe and environmentally friendly driving, have been specially equipped with a tank with a capacity capable of covering up to 3000 km, to guarantee an easy return to the company filling station, especially for European journeys without public filling pumps.


See also  Those alligators walking in the parks of New York, thus relives the myth of Godzilla

You may also like

Who is Albanian Mira Murati | Info

New York hires Kathleen Corradi, the anti-rat sheriff...

sparks from the cart- TV Courier

Atp Montecarlo: Musetti beats Djokovic in three sets,...

Robyn Hitchcock, Distortion Fest, The Twin Souls, Rocio...

There are girls in China who pay to...

Jerusalem Churches refuse Israeli restrictions on annual Easter...

Escape of Artem Uss, Minister Nordio sends inspectors...

Top secret documents, FBI arrests Pentagon “mole”.

Vodafone Business, the ‘Straight to the point’ claim

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy