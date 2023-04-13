FERCAM, a leading company in transport and logistics, has always been attentive to all technological innovations aimed at effectively reducing emissions. The delivery of 50 new Mercedes-Benz Actros tractors, contextually with the agreement reached with ENI to guarantee the supply of biofuel for exclusively HVO power supply of the new vehicles, helps to get closer to one of FERCAM’s main strategic objectives. Thus a new element of the “Emission Free Project” is outlined, which brings together all the company initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental impact of logistics services.

Already in December 2021, the South Tyrolean transport and logistics company FERCAM had started its experimentation with HVO, through the installation at its headquarters in Bolzano of a pump for distributing this biofuel, then not yet available on the market at the traditional filling stations.

The new Euro 6 Mercedes-Benz Actros tractors, equipped with all the most innovative technological devices for safe and environmentally friendly driving, have been specially equipped with a tank with a capacity capable of covering up to 3000 km, to guarantee an easy return to the company filling station, especially for European journeys without public filling pumps.