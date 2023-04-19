Home » FERCAM / Milan Design Week: presentation of the REcrate project tomorrow – Companies
FERCAM, a well-known South Tyrolean logistics operator, set up an exhibition stand at the Repubblica del Design in Milan on the occasion of the Milan Design Week. All with the concrete aim of making their projects known from a circular economy perspective.

Furthermore, tomorrow, Wednesday 19 April, starting in the late morning, a panel will take place in which the innovative REcrate project will be presented for the first time, for the recovery of crates for the transport of works of art.

The search for synergies between partners is at the heart of a circular economy project that enhances heterogeneous skills with a common purpose: to present an innovative and more responsible model for the logistics of art.


