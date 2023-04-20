FERCAM / ‘REcrate’: the logistics of innovative and responsible art at the Fuorisalone – Companies

FERCAM Fine Art, the unit dedicated to the art logistics of the South Tyrolean transport and logistics operator, together with FERCAM Echo Labs, the latter non-profit company founded in 2021 and dedicated to sustainable development in the context of Milano Design Week, presented the “REcrate” project, an innovative and responsible model for art logistics.

REcrate was developed thanks to the industrial symbiosis with the social enterprise of the group, FERCAM Echo Labs, and aimed at transforming the specific criticalities of the world of art logistics into opportunities for sustainable development.

“REcrate” is a project conceived from a circular economy perspective that enhances heterogeneous skills with a common purpose: to create an innovative and more responsible model for the logistics of art. The primary objective of the project is the reuse, better the upcycling of the most important component for the transport of works of art, i.e. the crates, specially made to measure and in high quality materials at the internal carpentry shop which risk seeing their function once the first transport has been carried out.