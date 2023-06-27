Ferdi presents the show “Devaneio” at Castro Mendes Theater – MONDO MODA

The singer individual presents the show “Devaneio” on Saturday, July 9th, at 5 pm, at the Castro Mendes Theater, in Campinas. Between subjectivities and mythologies, the artist marks his return to the stage with an authorial and immersive show in one of the most iconic theaters in the city

Ferdi Oliveira graduated in psychology from PUC-Campinas, but has had music in his veins since he was a child. He played a lot during college and realized that his songs unite his two passions: human subjectivity is always present in his lyrics. He has three studio works already released, Ginga de Gigante (2016), Na Pele (2018) and Griô (2020), bringing his striking voice, dancing chords and deep lyrics.

For the show “Devaneio”, Ferdi prepares an authorial presentation, mixing several of his old and new compositions – which are being recorded for the show’s album of the same name (Devaneio, 2023), his next studio album contemplated by the FICC 2022 – in an immersive presentation.

The artist proposes to recreate, in a certain way, the figure of the Griot, which is an essential component in some West African communities, whose main function is to inform, educate and entertain through singing and storytelling. Along this path, Ferdi also enters the subjective universe, permeating the collective in social relations and rescuing symbols that transform and empower people through creativity, art and imagination.

For this show, Ferdi will sing, guitar and piano and will be accompanied by Zi Vasconcellos on percussion and vocals, Guilherme Sobral on drums, Guilherme Vieira Alves on guitar, Pedro Henrique Ghoneim on bass, Fernando Sagawa on saxophone and Henrique Aoki Heredia (Manchuria) on trumpet. In addition, the musical direction and coordination of the arrangements and sound effects during the songs will be done by Ferdi and Fernando Baeta and the control of the soundboard will be on account of Josias Emanuel Teles de Assis, both partners in the recording of all projects.

Ferdi Oliveira @ Daniela Accorinte Lopes

Service:

Daydream by Ferdi Oliveira @ Teatro Castro Mendes

Date: July 9th and 2023 (Sunday)

Time: 5pm

Address: José de Castro Mendes Municipal Theater – Rua Conselheiro Gomide, 62 – Vila Industrial, Campinas-SP

Tickets: R$ 30.00, on sale on the website https://teatrocastromendes.com.br/

Age Rating: Free

Duration: 90 minutes

