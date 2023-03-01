by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 1 minute ago

Today’s edition of “Il Messaggero” focuses on the draw between Palermo and Ternana, according to the newspaper, Lucarelli’s team at Barbera deserved the victory. In Palermo it ends 0-0, but we can say that Ternana would have…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Il Messaggero: “Fere, strong point. But in Palermo you deserved the victory” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».