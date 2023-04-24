Fernanda Motta stars in the Mothers 2023 campaign by Les Lis – MONDO MODA

veteran Fernanda Motta is the star of Le Lis’ Mother’s Day 2023 campaign. Leather, knitwear, jeans, animal print, tweed and silk, in addition to the perennial basics, are Le Lis’ bets to please different types of mothers. After all, such a special date has to have a collection to match.

With more than three decades of tradition and history, Le Lis has conquered its space by offering a wide portfolio of products that dress women at all times of life.

The brand is part of the affective memory of different generations of Brazilian women with clothes for all occasions – from work, with well-tailored tailoring, to party looks -, in addition to its Petit line, for children aged 4 to 10 years, and Le Lis Casa, with decoration items and scents.