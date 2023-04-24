Home » Fernanda Motta stars in the Mothers 2023 campaign by Les Lis – MONDO MODA
World

Fernanda Motta stars in the Mothers 2023 campaign by Les Lis – MONDO MODA

by admin
Fernanda Motta stars in the Mothers 2023 campaign by Les Lis – MONDO MODA

veteran Fernanda Motta is the star of Le Lis’ Mother’s Day 2023 campaign. Leather, knitwear, jeans, animal print, tweed and silk, in addition to the perennial basics, are Le Lis’ bets to please different types of mothers. After all, such a special date has to have a collection to match.
With more than three decades of tradition and history, Le Lis has conquered its space by offering a wide portfolio of products that dress women at all times of life.

Fernanda Motta Les Lis Mothers 2023 @ Cassiano Lopes

The brand is part of the affective memory of different generations of Brazilian women with clothes for all occasions – from work, with well-tailored tailoring, to party looks -, in addition to its Petit line, for children aged 4 to 10 years, and Le Lis Casa, with decoration items and scents.

MONDO MODA is the first Lifestyle Portal in Campinas. It was created in November 2007 by Journalist and Style Editor Jorge Marcelo Oliveira with the aim of informing, entertaining and questioning. Art, culture, fashion, architecture, decoration, culture, gastronomy, behavior and other subjects related to the contemporary lifestyle.
See also  RCEP came into effect yesterday for Malaysia, Hunan enterprises enjoy a total of over 3.5 million tax concessions under RCEP – yqqlm

You may also like

Absurd tragedy in India: cow hit and thrown...

A car overwhelms passers-by in Jerusalem, 8 injured...

The Reappearance of Jack Ma: Mr. Alibaba researcher...

Japan deploys anti-aircraft missiles in Okinawa and is...

Demotest: PainApple (2023) – MondoSonoro

Beautiful Brena sang at a wedding in Croatia...

Cović and Satler meeting | Info

Motorcyclists dead on the highway, the shadow of...

Japan claims that it will deploy the “Patriot-3”...

“Citizenship in Italy, a map”, the book on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy