Ferragamo bags get a ‘mini’ version – MONDO MODA

Some of the most iconic bags Ferragamo got a minis version. Made to fit in a travel bag, the new edition can be worn crossbody with adjustable straps.

The new mini hobo bag presents a clean look in multiple seasonal colors, such as bubblegum pink, lemon and “mascarpone” crème.

Ferragamo Mini Hobo Bag @ disclosure

the iconic mini top handle is the latest addition to the mini collection, showcasing every detail of the original model and available in bright seasonal colors: Lime, Bubblegum Pink, Red and Blue.

Ferragamo mini top handle @ disclosure

A mini and micro Wanda plays with Wanda’s proportions, adding style to any look. Available in beige, lime and bubblegum.

Ferragamo Mini Wanda Bag @ disclosure

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

