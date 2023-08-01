Home » Ferragamo bags get a ‘mini’ version – MONDO MODA
Ferragamo bags get a 'mini' version

Some of the most iconic bags Ferragamo got a minis version. Made to fit in a travel bag, the new edition can be worn crossbody with adjustable straps.
The new mini hobo bag presents a clean look in multiple seasonal colors, such as bubblegum pink, lemon and “mascarpone” crème.

Ferragamo Mini Hobo Bag @ disclosure

the iconic mini top handle is the latest addition to the mini collection, showcasing every detail of the original model and available in bright seasonal colors: Lime, Bubblegum Pink, Red and Blue.

Ferragamo mini top handle @ disclosure

A mini and micro Wanda plays with Wanda’s proportions, adding style to any look. Available in beige, lime and bubblegum.

Ferragamo Mini Wanda Bag @ disclosure

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira.

