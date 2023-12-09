Ferragamo Holiday 2023 capsule collection – MONDO MODA

For the 2023 holiday season, the Ferragamo proposes a selection of accessories that are a true celebration of the festive spirit, where the brand’s characteristic icons are elevated to a modern language.

Ferragamo Holiday 2024 @ publicity

Timeless styles like Vara and Varina are presented in a new look in silver laminated or crystal-coated leather. Inspired by a classic, the new sneaker has a flat toe, thin elastic on the instep and an updated Vara buckle, larger and with a new bow.

Ferragamo Holiday 2024 @ publicity

The hyper-feminine pumps with a pointed toe and curved heel – in 10 cm or 5 cm – and the mule taken from the FW23 collection, are in brushed leather.

Ferragamo Holiday 2024 @ publicity

Ferragamo Holiday 2024 @ publicity

The “new wave” heel is adorned with a classic and a sling-back with leather lacing and a button jewel at the top.

Ferragamo Holiday 2024 @ publicity

For bags, the Wanda in mini and micro versions come in gold or silver leather. The mini-hobo in brushed silver leather, as well as a small compact bag with 50′ inspiration, and the top handle completely covered in crystals.

