by palermolive.it – ​​19 seconds ago

Applications are officially open to become train driver in Trenitalia SpA in Sicily. The Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group has published the search for graduates to be included in a professional training course aimed at acquiring the skills to get to the signing of the contract…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ferrovie dello Stato hires in Sicily: how to apply appeared 19 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».