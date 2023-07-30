Ferry between Costa Rica and El Salvador set to begin operations, bypassing Nicaragua

Title: Costa Rica-El Salvador Ferry to Begin Operations in August, Bypassing Nicaragua

Subtitle: New ferry route to enhance regional trade, with two trips per week

After years of anticipation, the ferry that will facilitate the transportation of merchandise between Costa Rica and El Salvador, bypassing Nicaragua, is set to commence operations in August. The ferry, operated by the private company Blue Wave Corporation, will make two trips per week, with a capacity of 1,950 linear meters, enabling the transportation of approximately 100 vans along with their containers.

Luis Amador, the official responsible for the Costa Rican Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), confirmed the start of ferry operations from Puerto La Unión in El Salvador. The ferry’s inaugural trip will arrive at Puerto Caldera in Costa Rica a day later. Amador expressed his confidence in the ferry’s potential to enhance the competitiveness of both countries at the regional level, offering a faster, safer, and cheaper route for exports and imports.

According to the Salvadoran Association of International Cargo Carriers (ASTIC), the first trip of the ferry, departing from El Salvador, is scheduled for August 8 or August 10, as reported by Salvadoran and Costa Rican media respectively. The ferry service is expected to reduce costs and expedite the transfer of goods not only between Costa Rica and El Salvador but also between other regional states such as Panama, Guatemala, Mexico, and Honduras.

The route is also projected to relieve congestion at the Peñas Blancas border post in Nicaragua. The MOPT stated that the ferry will depart from El Salvador every Monday and Thursday, reaching Costa Rica on Tuesday and Friday. The estimated travel time of 16 hours significantly reduces the current transportation time for merchandise via land routes, negating the need for passage through Honduras and Nicaragua.

The Costa Rican Government has allocated a budget of $2 million to support the ferry’s operations, with plans to expand its services to include tourist transport in the second phase. While the new maritime route presents numerous advantages, Nicaraguan carriers have raised concerns regarding its capacity. With a capacity of approximately 100 containers, the ferry may not be able to alleviate the high demand for land border crossings.

Despite some skepticism, carriers from Costa Rica and El Salvador have highlighted that the ferry’s cargo shipment rates are comparable to the costs of land transportation. According to Alejandro Vargas, the manager of Transmares, the fares for a single destination range from $1,145 to $1,360 per complete unit, including the driver, header, and container.

The ferry is equipped to accommodate 200 passengers in 73 cabins with 2, 3, and 4 berths. It also features common areas such as a self-service restaurant and wireless internet.

As the ferry service becomes established over the next six months, plans are in place for a second stage that will focus on tourism, with an increased frequency of three trips per week.

Overall, the launch of the Costa Rica-El Salvador ferry service marks a significant milestone for regional trade, offering a promising alternative for the transportation of goods and potentially boosting economic development in the area.

