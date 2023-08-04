FESTAMBIENTE From 2 to 6 August in Rispescia Ecopneus will be present with a green island in recycled rubber – News

Festambiente, the national event of Legambiente which for thirty-five years has been one of the reference events for the environmental debate in Italy, is scheduled from 2 to 6 August in Rispescia (Gr) and will welcome visitors of all ages to the heart of Maremma, involving them numerous activities and events that will feature recycled rubber.

In fact, conferences, exhibitions, educational workshops, film festivals, concerts, shows, sporting activities and lots of fun will take place on the installations and pitches made of rubber recycled from Out-of-Life Tires, created thanks to the support of Ecopneus, a non-profit company the main people responsible for the management of ELTs (End-of-life tyres) in Italy, who have been supporting Legambiente in this Festival since 2014.

Football and basketball fields, minigolf, the TuttinGioco inclusive playground, relaxation areas, cycle paths, street furniture, and much more: there are many recycled rubber creations presented by Ecopneus at Festambiente over the years. Tangible examples of circular economy that can be used by the many visitors who enthusiastically participate in the event every year, to discover the benefits deriving from the correct recycling of ELTs, from which derives a highly versatile and optimal material for the creation of innovative solutions for the sports industry and urban.

Thanks to the recovery and recycling activities by Ecopneus, in 2022 our country avoided the emission of over 368 thousand tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, 336,723 tons of resources were saved and the consumption of 1.5 million was avoided m3 of water, equivalent to the amount of water needed to fill 600 Olympic swimming pools.