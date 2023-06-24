Festival B adds a good handful of artists to its poster

Headed by the revered referential group of the Spanish indie rock, The planetsthe Barcelona festival has published a second preview to complete the programming of its ninth edition. With the announcement, the artistic proposal is filled with energy multicultural thanks to the mixture of genres such as rap without the artifice of Hoke & Louis Amoebathe flamenco essence of Israel Fernandez next to the guitarist Diego del Moraothe urban pop of Leïti or the hardcore fixation of Parkineosthe five names that are added to the line-up.

Little by little, a lineup of great artists such as The Beef, Alice, Rojuu, Honey, Carolina Durante o to emerging Judeline that reveal the sound diversity that serves as a claim for a public heterogeneous that prevails above all. In this way, Festival·B demonstrates its commitment to the most emerging musical currents, moving through a spectrum that goes from electronic to urban, including everything in between.

