Festival MED, breaking latest news of its 2023 edition

Something is changing in Loulé. But to say that the Portuguese city is transformed to host the Med festival would not be entirely accurate. The shops continue to serve normally, they do not raise prices. A rice with cod, ten euros. It would be more precise to define that the municipality is closed, although during the days of the festival it is more open than ever, with proposals from up to eighteen nationalities.

More than a confinement, Loulé is an invitation to contact: the old town is ‘walled off’ so that the public –a little less than 10,000 parishioners per day, the vast majority of them from the city or its surroundings– can friction in the ‘boxes’ (stage in Portuguese), that people go around and wear the cobbled floor to be able to see as much as possible. The scenarios also follow one another: every 45 minutes there is something new to see. That makes discovery the norm of the festival.

In this way, on Thursday, the genuine could be experienced from the standing foot: in Lavoisier (Portugal) people were cold before the stylized guitars and saw the bulls from the sidelines. From the grass that trims the stage. The time, setting sun, suited their traditional Portuguese song with shrillness –very mental–.

On Thursday, the genuine could also be experienced from debauchery: Amadou & Mariam and his devilish rhythm & blues, of course! Explosives. They do not live on nostalgia, as was the case two days after Bulimundo, also on the Matriz stage (the furthest from the center of the venue). Shocking legends, sometimes uncoordinated. Of course, always fun: the saxophone’s microphone doesn’t go, the singer brings it closer and that’s it. ‘Flow’.

Club Makumba

Amadou & Mariam brought something more than dance, the marriage turned a bit of wind. Nothing to do with the 36 degrees of noon; here the weather is celebrated. The air is thick. burns. It doesn’t rain, it’s hot, typified in the penal code. The landscape around the city is bald from the fires. One of the ‘transfers’ of the event warns: “This is nothing”. In a few days the Boom. Literally 50 degrees.

He knows Nancy Vieira that, to combat the heat, gentle stirring is necessary. From the calm dance you live well. The one from Cape Verde missed the appointment last year due to Covid, but this time, there was a mass bath. With the people taking over –now yes– the grass of the Chafariz stage; the public practically climbed to the centenary wall that surrounds the place. For the dance craze, check out videos of Onipa.

Now, standing semi-standing: Club Makumba, spectacular trip. Double bass, sharp guitars, whistles… A lot of people accompany them for the noise they make. You can tell that his is fun. That’s how they broadcast it.

So what is changing in Loulé? The twentieth anniversary is approaching. And although music with a folkloric spirit dominates the stages, the pop base of the line-up is growing more and more. Med de Loulé aspires to be the authentic popular festival of southern Portugal. This city of 70,000 inhabitants “hosts one of the most comprehensive, least pretentious, and most affordable World Music festivals in Europe,” quotes Rafael Mieses, a journalist with Dominican roots, who lives in the United States and specializes in world music, who has embarked another year to make the ocean leap. The Portuguese supports this definition Sara Correia. She has played all over the world. From Korea to Reunion Island. But she feels special about this bowl, full to the brim. She is understood as a possible renovator of fado. But she offers a neat concert, very sober. She leads the audience into silence. She is severe to the voice, but the mandolin stops the gesture. She is the one who understood the festival best. The new Ana Moura? Not exactly, the guitar and percussion quartet give a lesson in precise crossing, for example Quero é viver (+ from the heart). He has, by the way, a wonderful collaboration with Israel Fernández.

Sara Correia is Med, yes. But it is also not to give up secrets like the Japanese Tomoro, inhabitants of tradition, but applying western patterns to their war drums. The idea of ​​the festival is usually to bring the disconcerting closer to the public. But if in between, that public is impregnated with more massive proposals, more or less successful, that’s fine. For example, that of Nicola Conte Unity (Friday), very jazzy, very cold: the musicians don’t even look at each other. Highlight Pedro Mafama, with the ‘box’ rocking like never before at night thanks to its verbena dance, like a town trailer. Fair!

The Med is organized by the local council, the prices are competitive. 40 euros for the full payment at the box office. 15 euros the day ticket. They boast of this transversality in their promotional video. For a festival to be popular, an audience is needed. And Med shows that he will spare no encouragement in order to achieve communion between his different vocations. So that the wanderings of Bandua (Friday in the early afternoon), electronics and shamanism. Chants of sustained notes, drums and skins. People lowering the center of gravity. And also the tradition of Kadaka Pyramid, many musicians for a relaxed ‘medley’. or about Aye. Franco Moroccan style blender for peace and protest. A bit of Tuareg rock, like the fantastic Bombino, who was here last year. Great rhythmic base, close to jazz and desert-sounds.

Omar Souleyman

Mrs. Thomas they also searched for the limits of what is popular: they arrived fifteen minutes late, like the greats, and they did it with an absurd EDM shot, to shortly –deception!– give way to the fusion of Cuban timba and hip hop. Because a wide festival is due to the large formations, but also to the routes.

To be able to meet the little ones along the way (in addition to fanfare, popular dances and dozens of street stalls), to Meta_ playing their latest album, a very harmless and sweet R&B. Or to one of the great winners of the day on Saturday: Caamaño & Plums. The expert in root music of the house, Miguel Amorós, warned him in his preview. Well, they left the Hammam stage small. The kick drum gives depth to a well-received –steady handclaps– violin and accordion. There are languages ​​that are universal. They exalt: “Traditional music evolves with people.”

On Saturday the temperature dropped, but the streets were full from the early hours. with beasts like Balkan Taksim, normal. What do they play? A sitar? Intensities and qualities between electronic and Syrian seas. A prelude to how I would close the night with Omar Souleyman. A little girl raises her arms like in Bollywood dances on her daddy’s back. The festival, without commercial brands on the stages, looked somewhat like a conventional event on the last day: vast delays. Amaro Freitas suffered them. “These things happen, it was not the artist’s fault. There is a power problem,” the organization apologized. The Afro-Brazilian artist, piano and vindication of black Brazil, did a good job of recovery. His is tense, intriguing music: he fingers strongly against the notes, very rhythmic. His subtlety was diluted Then Ueda. What a strange thing, a stoner hurricane, with a singer of Japanese origin basing the performance on sustained notes. Japanese song from the 19th century to protect people from evil.

Before closing, there were two more shocks. The first, that of Bia Ferreira, ‘speeches’ against hate. She had the ‘box’ Chafariz roasted for her. Sitting with the electric, some more soulful keyboards, many reggae clichés, she had plenty of exaggeration in her vocal interpretation, but she worked her ‘riot’ submachine gun. The emotional information of her music on ‘stream’ was lost live. The second, that of hit killed. Three drummers, between dj set and percussion. Interesting, because the rhythmic base is vivid, but the result is ultra-pop, especially due to the female vocals and the MC counterpoint. They sample Rosalía. She’s an assumed tack. The batucada spirit is left behind during the ‘show’. Beat the massive electronics, the dancers, and the paraphernalia. Something is changing in Loulé: the popular is movement, and movement cannot be confined to labels or put into museums.

